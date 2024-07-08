Hot and humid Monday, humidity relief mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another heat advisory starts the week, but there is some relief on the way!

MONDAY: Expect sun & clouds with a hot, humid afternoon with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices between 103 and 108 degrees. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but rain coverage should remain isolated.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few more showers are possible overnight, especially for areas along/west of I-55.

TUESDAY: The remnants of Beryl will be passing northwest of the region, but a broken line of showers and an occasional storm is possible to move through during the day. Highs should reach the low 90s for most.

REST OF WEEK: As the remnants of Beryl continue lifting well north of the region, some relatively drier air should slip in from the northwest. Wednesday might be the “coolest” days in the 80s, but temperatures will gradually rise back into the mid 90s by the weekend as generally dry weather holds.