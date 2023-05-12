Hot and humid Mother’s Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to be heating back up, just in time to celebrate all the moms out there. Luckily, rain chances are staying on the lighter end of the scale.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few more rain showers are possible over the next couple of hours. Later tonight, conditions will become drier. It will continue to feel muggy though, with high humidity. Low temperatures tonight will remain in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Heating back up! High temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s. Cloud coverage will be partly cloudy, with a light chance for afternoon showers. Overnight temperatures will stay mild, in the middle 60s.

MOTHER’S DAY: AKA, take mom to the lake, beach, pool, or river day. Temperatures are going to graze the lower 90s. There will continue to be an afternoon chance for rain showers and storms, so be prepared if any celebrations are held outdoors. Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: 80+ degree temperatures are sticking around! Monday and Tuesday continue the chance of afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms. Rain chance drops to showers on Wednesday. The low temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low to middle 60s.