Hot and Humid Start to June

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The heat is on! It’ll truly feel like summer for at least the first week of June.

TONIGHT: Mild and muggy, with lows in the mid-60s. Mostly clear skies and calm winds.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid! Highs will be in the upper 80s, with some spots possibly reaching 90°! As the sun warms us up, isolated showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday is hot and dry, with lots of sunshine. It looks like Sunday could be slightly less humid as a front moves through. There could be some rain with the front as well, but it won’t be much, if any. For now, I’ve kept rain chances on Sunday low at 10%.

TROPICS: The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins today, June 1st! Tropical Depression Two has recently formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. It may briefly become Tropical Storm Arlene on Friday before weakening over the weekend. It is forecast to drift southward, away from the U.S.