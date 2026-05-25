One teen dead and several others injured after a crash in Alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A teenager has died, and several people were injured after a crash in Alabama.

The two-vehicle crash happened Sunday, just after 2:00 pm on Alabama Highway 119.

The 16-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Honda Civic the teen was driving was struck by a 2013 Lexus Rx Wagaon.

The Civic left the roadway and struck a fence and greenhouse.

The teenager was not using a seatbelt during the time of the crash and was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old, who was a passenger in the Civic, as well as a passenger in the Lexus, was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The names of the teenagers were not released due to their being minors.

The crash remains under investigation by the ALEA.

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