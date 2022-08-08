Hot and Muggy Today, but Rain is on the Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid through Monday, then slight cooling begins on Tuesday. Rain and storms are likely through Thursday.



MONDAY: Hot and muggy start to the new work week, we’ll reach a high temp near 93 today with heat index values as high as 105 in some places. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Low temp: 72

TUESDAY: Clouds build in along with increased rain and storm chances. Storms likely to develop mid-morning and continue throughout the day. We’ll reach a high temp in the upper 80s with a low temp landing near 72.

REST OF THE WEEK: A slight cool down is in store through Friday. High temperatures will range through the upper 80s with lows likely falling to the upper 60s on Friday. Rain and storms are likely to last through Thursday. The weekend looks a bit more dry.