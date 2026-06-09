Hot and sticky

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is going to be a pretty but HOT next couple of days. Stay hydrated and aware of how you feel.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm temperatures and high humidity are going to continue the sticky feel overnight. Temperatures will be dropping into the low to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: If you enjoyed Tuesday’s forecast, you will like Wednesday’s too. Not much is going to be different. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s. Because of the humidity and heat, the heat index has a very good chance of reaching triple digits! Be careful outside. There will be lots of sun and a few “fair weather” clouds. A Toy Story look to the sky. There is a very very isolated chance for showers, but don’t expect it. Low temperatures stay warm, in the low to middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Continuing the trend of the week. HOT afternoons, a few passing clouds, high humidity. High temperatures will look to reach the middle 90s, with the heat index again reaching upper 90s to triple digits. Stay safe with this heat. Middle 70s are expected for the overnight lows.