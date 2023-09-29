Hot and sunny into October

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunday brings in a new month, but it doesn’t bring in cooler temperatures immediately. There is also going to be a lot of direct sunlight! Prefect for those of us needing to get outdoors, not so great for our drought.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A bit warmer today than yesterday, thanks to the cloud coverage being nearly non-existent. Temperatures tonight are going to be mild, heading back into the middle 60s. Sky conditions will be mainly clear, perfect to see the Full Moon!

SATURDAY: We’ve got college football games back in Mississippi this weekend. Temperatures are going to be hot! High temperatures are back in the lower 90s again. The sky will be mainly clear, bringing in lots of sun. Tailgaters may want to take more shade under the tents! Ole Miss/LSU game will start off the game with nearly peak temperatures for the day. MSU/Bama will be a bit more comfortable for the 8PM kickoff.

SUNDAY: Another hot and sunny day! Highs are back in the lower 90s. There will be plenty of sunshine to toss a football around in between ProFootball commercial breaks! Overnight low temps continue in the low to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Starting off with temperatures in the upper 80s! More of the same hotness going into the beginning of October, with lots of sun. There is an expected cool down by the end of the week, with our next chance for rain.