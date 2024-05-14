Scattered showers linger, with clearing for Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday begins with early morning showers. Some pockets of rain will linger, but Wednesday brings a break for rain chances. Showers are expected to return for the later part of the week into Friday.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers linger throughout the day. The rain chance is associated with a cold front moving into the area from our northwest, which will keep the possibility of pockets of localized rain possible throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: We catch a break from rain! Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s. While we see a break from rain, cloud cover still remains.

WEDNESDAY: The day will be dry, with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Overnight lows stay consistent into the mid 60s.

LATE WEEK: A mostly dry Thursday is expected, with rain chances returning into the evening. Friday will see showers and an increase in temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.