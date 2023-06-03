Hot and sunny through the weekend!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi ( WCBI) – Pleasant weather sticks around for the remainder of the weekend with highs in the mid 90s, but rain chances return for the early part of next week!

TODAY – Saturday will be another hot and sunny day outside with mostly clear skies and a high of 92! There will be a slight breeze this afternoon with winds blowing at 5-10mph out of the NNE.

TONIGHT – It will be another mild night in store with temperatures dropping quickly and skies remaining mostly clear. Temperatures will drop down into the 60s again with an overnight low of 65.

TOMORROW – Much like today, Sunday will be filled with lots of sunshine! With that being said, it will be another hot day outside with a high of 90. Heading into the overnight hours for tomorrow, temperatures will cool off into the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK – Rain chances return to start off next week and will continue through Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy for the majority of next week, but there is a cold front that will pass through on Thursday to help cool off our temperatures.