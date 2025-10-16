Hot End to Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will continue to see above average temperatures until a cold front brings cooler temperatures this weekend.

THURSDAY: We will be slightly warmer today, with high temperatures in the upper-80’s. Winds will still be from the north, which will continue to pull in dry air for the time being. This will keep us rain and cloud free with low humidity values.

FRIDAY: Another hot day with temperatures in the upper-80’s. Clouds will begin to build in, as moisture will increase due to a shift in our winds. Rain is not expected on Friday, though.

WEEKEND: The daytime hours of Saturday will be similar to Friday. Clouds will continue to build throughout the day, followed by a chance of storms late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A little more than half of our area is under a 1/5 risk of seeing severe storms during this time as a cold front pushes through our area. Overall, the biggest impact looks to be strong, gusty winds. We cannot rule out hail or an isolated tornado, but the chances of these remain quite low at this time. Stay with us for updates as this event draws closer. By Sunday, our temperatures will be more seasonable, with highs in the upper-70’s.