Hot Weather Continuing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summertime heat continues, and rain chances “increase” next week. Welcome to June!

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild temperatures. Lows in the mid-60s. Look at the full moon when you can. It’s the June “strawberry moon”! It’ll be big, bright, and visible all night.

SUNDAY: Another hot day, possibly one or two degrees hotter than Saturday. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Mostly sunny skies. Chance of rain: 10%. A brief shower is possible in the afternoon, but most of the rain will be in central Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Hot. Temperatures will reach the low 90s each day. Afternoon pop-up storms are possible just about every day, and we’re starting to need the rain. Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning will be possible with these storms, but unfortunately, not all of us will get rain each day.

TROPICS: Arlene has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone and will fizzle out on Sunday. Otherwise, tropical development is not expected for at least the next 7 days.