How to help victims of 2 deadly mass shootings

The cities of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, are reeling from mass shootings that have left more than 30 people dead. On Saturday in El Paso, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart and killed 22 people and injured 22 others. Less than a day later, nine people were killed and 27 others were injured when a gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife district in Dayton.

Many of the wounded are still recovering and the families of those who lost loved ones are remembering them in vigils and community events.

Here are some ways to help the victims.

Dayton Foundation

CBS affiliate WHIO-TV and its radio sister station have partnered with the Dayton Foundation to raise money. You can help the Dayton community by donating to the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund. WHIO-TV said the funds will be used to support the needs of those affected by the event.

Blood donation

If you happen to be in the Dayton area, donate blood at the Community Blood Center. You can even make an appointment by clicking here.

Visit bloodhero.com or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment if you’re nearby El Paso.

Charities

The American Red Cross is accepting donations online.

Public Good has launched a fundraiser benefiting Dayton and El Paso victims.

GoFundMe

There is a victims’ fund setup by the Townsquare Media of El Paso, while the El Paso Community Foundation created a fund as well as the Paso del Notre Community Foundation.

U.S. mourns victims of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton