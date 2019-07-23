Videos show NYC cops doused with water, hit with buckets
NYPD Chief Monahan called the incidents “reprehensible,” and said his officers deserve respect
updated 54M ago
Russian LGBTQ activist murdered after alleged death threats
Yelena Grigoryeva’s personal details were allegedly listed on a website created to “hunt for homosexual, bisexual and transgender people” in Russia
3H ago
Ivory from hundreds of elephants found in $48M seizure
Almost 9 tons of elephant ivory were discovered by Singapore authorities — their largest seizure to date
4H ago
2 missing teens named suspects in double murder
Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are considered “dangerous” and police urged the public to “call 911 immediately” if they spot the pair
4H ago