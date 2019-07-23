Videos show NYC cops doused with water, hit with buckets NYPD Chief Monahan called the incidents “reprehensible,” and said his officers deserve respect - Advertisement -

Russian LGBTQ activist murdered after alleged death threats Yelena Grigoryeva’s personal details were allegedly listed on a website created to “hunt for homosexual, bisexual and transgender people” in Russia

Ivory from hundreds of elephants found in $48M seizure Almost 9 tons of elephant ivory were discovered by Singapore authorities — their largest seizure to date