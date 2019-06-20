How to watch the 2019 NBA draft

The 2019 NBA draft is on Thursday night as all eyes will be on the New Orleans Pelicans who are expected to select Duke phenom Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick. The Pelicans hold two picks in the top five following their trade of star center Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

Other teams looking to improve on Thursday will be the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, two squads with long playoff droughts. Other teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics have multiple picks in the first round of the draft.

When is the 2019 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 20

Thursday, June 20 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

How to watch the NBA Draft

Free online stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews

ESPN Follow: Draft Tracker, Mock draft from CBS Sports

Proverbial number one overall pick Zion Williamson during a Duke game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. SL / Getty Images

There will be no shortage of talent available in the draft. Williamson’s Duke teammates, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, are both expected to be picked in the first round. Jarrett Culver and DeAndre Hunter, two stars from the 2019 national title game between Virginia and Texas Tech, will be available in the lottery. And then there is trio of talented point guards, Ja Morant, Darius Garland and Coby White, all of whom are expected to be taken early on.

Take a look below at everything you need to know about watching the 2019 NBA draft.

Round 1 Draft Order