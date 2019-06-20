How to watch the 2019 NBA draft

By
CBS News
-
0

The 2019 NBA draft is on Thursday night as all eyes will be on the New Orleans Pelicans who are expected to select Duke phenom Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick. The Pelicans hold two picks in the top five following their trade of star center Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers last week. 

Other teams looking to improve on Thursday will be the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, two squads with long playoff droughts. Other teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics have multiple picks in the first round of the draft. 

When is the 2019 NBA Draft

  • Date: Thursday, June 20
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York 

How to watch the NBA Draft

  • Free online stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews
  • Official broadcast: ESPN
  • FollowDraft Tracker, Mock draft from CBS Sports
- Advertisement -

Proverbial number one overall pick Zion Williamson during a Duke game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. SL / Getty Images

There will be no shortage of talent available in the draft. Williamson’s Duke  teammates, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, are both expected to be picked in the first round. Jarrett Culver and DeAndre Hunter, two stars from the 2019 national title game between Virginia and Texas Tech, will be available in the lottery. And then there is trio of talented point guards, Ja Morant, Darius Garland and Coby White, all of whom are expected to be taken early on. 

Trending News

Take a look below at everything you need to know about watching the 2019 NBA draft.  

Round 1 Draft Order 

  1. New Orleans Pelicans
  2. Memphis Grizzlies
  3. New York Knicks
  4. New Orleans Pelicans
  5. Cleveland Cavaliers 
  6. Phoenix Suns
  7. Chicago Bulls
  8. Atlanta Hawks
  9. Washington Wizards
  10. Atlanta Hawks
  11. Minnesota Timberwolves
  12. Charlotte Hornets
  13. Miami Heat
  14. Boston Celtics
  15. Detroit Pistons
  16. Orlando Magic
  17. Atlanta Hawks
  18. Indiana Pacers
  19. San Antonio Spurs
  20. Boston Celtics
  21. Oklahoma City Thunder
  22. Boston Celtics
  23. Memphis Grizzlies
  24. Philadelphia 76ers
  25. Portland Trail Blazers
  26. Cleveland Cavaliers
  27. Brooklyn Nets
  28. Golden State Warriors
  29. San Antonio Spurs
  30. Detroit Pistons
Report a Typo
SHARE