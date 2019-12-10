How to watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with DOJ IG

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from Michael Horowitz, the inspector general for the Justice Department, in a hearing on Wednesday. Horowitz will testify about his 434-page report on the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible ties to the Trump campaign.

How to watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing:

Horowitz’s report, published on Monday, found several procedural errors but overall no “political bias” by the agency. The review also found the FBI was justified in launching its July 2016 investigation into the campaign, known as “Crossfire Hurricane.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement that he accepted the report’s findings and acknowledged that “certain FBI personnel” had failed to comply with the FBI’s policies and standards of conduct. He wrote that the bureau “embraces the need for thoughtful, meaningful remedial action,” and in response to the report, Wray said that he has “ordered more than 40 corrective steps to address the Report’s recommendations.”

However, Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that Wray’s reaction to the report was not strong enough.

“I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!,” Mr. Trump wrote.

Attorney General Bill Barr slammed the FBI’s Russia investigation as having been based on a “bogus narrative.

“I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by an irresponsible press,” he told NBC News in an interview Tuesday. “I think that there were gross abuses of FISA and inexplicable behavior that is intolerable in the FBI.”