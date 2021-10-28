Howland provides updates, Garrison Brooks thinks group can ‘do something special’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- With the Mississippi State men’s basketball season less than two weeks away, head coach Ben Howland provided some updates. Michigan State transfer Rocket Watts (hip) and forward Tolu Smith (foot) have been progressing in their recoveries. Howland said he won’t rush either of those guys back.

North Carolina transfer Garrison Brooks says this group has gotten very close off the court and has big goals for this season.

“I think we have a chance to do something special,” Brooks said. “That was the goal when we got here. I think with our experience and transfers we have a chance to do something really special for our program.”

“I think we are a lot better in terms of conditioning which is a big factor,” Howland said. “I think we’re better at executing on offense and are improving on defense. Being in better condition really matters.”

The season tips off November 10th in Starkville when the Bulldogs host North Alabama.