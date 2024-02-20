HS boys hoops: Heritage Academy tops Clinton Christian, will move on

Clinton, Miss. (WCBI)- Heritage Academy topped Clinton Christian on the road 50-37 to move on.

The Patriots had full control early with Jack Ketchum leading the charge in the first. They had a 17-7 lead after the first, a 28-21 advantage at the break and didn’t look back.

Heritage Academy will play the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Jackson Academy and Lamar Chrisitan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Highlights: WJTV