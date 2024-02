HS boys hoops highlights: Itawamba tops Caledonia to move on in 4A playoffs

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI)- The first round of the MHSAA boys basketball playoffs began tonight for 1-4A classifications.

The Indians hosted Caledonia in Fulton with the season on the line. Itawamba was up 15-6 after the first quarter and was able to cruise en route to a 55-44 victory.

With the win, the Indians advanced to the second round. They will square off with Choctaw Central on Saturday.