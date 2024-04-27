HS Baseball Playoffs: New Hope cruises past Yazoo City in round one

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) — New Hope baseball advanced to the second round of the 5A playoffs, defeating Yazoo City in a doubleheader.

The Trojans exploded for double digit runs in the first inning of game one en route to a 20-0 victory.

Brayden Edmiston started the scoring with a two RBI triple and then the bats never let up. Mason Ellis and Connor Perrigin had RBI knocks of their own.

Game two was not much different. The Trojans cruised to a 15-0 win

The Trojans will play the winner of Cleveland Central and Corinth in the second round next weekend.