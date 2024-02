HS hoops: Pontotoc girls fall to Laurel in 5A semifinals

Jackson, Miss. (WCBI)- The Pontotoc girls basketball team fell to Laurel 53-47 in the 5A semifinals, marking the end of another great season for the Warriors.

Kayliss Walker’s 24 points and 17 rebounds ended up being too much for Pontotoc to handle.

Here are the teams still alive from the WCBI viewing area:

1A- Biggersivlle boys.

2A- Ingomar boys/girls.

3A- Booneville boys/girls, Belmont girls.

7A- Tupelo girls.