HS Volleyball Final Four Set: Highlights and Scores

WATCH: Local high school volleyball teams punch their tickets to the state championship final four.

CLASS 1:

Belmont defeats Choctaw County, 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-4)

CLASS 4A:

Caledonia defeats Lanier 3-0

CLASS 5A:

New Hope defeats Ridgeland 3-0

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL FOUR (Played at Mississippi State):

Class 1: Noon, Thursday

Belmont vs Our Lady Academy

Alcorn Central vs St. Andrew’s

Class 4A: 2 PM, Thursday

Caledonia vs Vancleave

New Albany vs Bay High

Class 5A: 4 PM, Thursday

New Hope vs Long Beach

Center Hill vs East Central