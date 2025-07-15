HSFT STOP #16: East Union

BLUE SPRINGS, MS (WCBI)-

East Union lost a lot of talent last season. This year, they’re not counting on stars. They are counting on each other. For the Urchins, character is the game plan.

“I think it’s more of just the character we have,” Ethan LaMontagne said. “I don’t think necessarily athletically, we can. And that’s just part of sports. That’s part of life. But the character we build out here and the people we turn into when we’re out here, the heart we have to play this game, I think that’s what matters the most.”

East Union finished last season 5-5 with a first-round playoff loss that marked the end of an era for one of the most athletic groups the community has seen. Now, the challenge is different. Head coach Stephen Basil knows this year will come down to coaching and getting the most out of every player on the field.

“This year, we’ve just got to play together and outcoach,” Head coach Stephen Basil said. “Athletically, we’re not as good as some other teams we’re going to play, so we’re going to rely on out-coaching and out-scheming just about everybody we play this year.”

And while the talent may not be the same, the mindset has shifted. That playoff loss still lingers and this year, it’s their fuel.

“We’ve got to compete every single week,” Basil said. “Week in and week out, and hopefully that loss will give them the hunger to do that this year.”

And with the senior leaders of last year gone, the spotlight has changed. Now, it’s up to a new group to step in and lead this team forward.

“Be a good example on and off the field, show up everyday, and give everything you have,” Heath Wilkinson said. “A lot of kids come up here and think you can just do whatever and lollygag around, but really having your mind set on playing the game to the best of your ability.”

East union will begin its 2025 season on August 29 against Tupelo Christian Prep.