HSFT Stop #22: Water Valley

WATER VALLEY, MS (WCBI) – A second straight first-round exit ended the Blue Devils’ 2024 season. But, longtime head coach Clint Faust saw a fight in his team and believes that the Blue Devils have what it takes to be successful.

“We didn’t start every game as well as we could have last year, and it got us in some trouble,” Faust said. “But, we battled back and I was very proud of what we did in two games this year, battling back from down three scores and winning those certain games, so we know how to play the game, but we gotta be able to start the game the right way and finish the game.”

Faust has a new team saying each year. For the 2025 Blue Devils, it’s “Earn it.”; A saying that Faust took to heart during his playing days and now his coaching ones.

“I’m an offensive line guy, I played the position, and I think that if you’re a small school or something like that or even not the biggest person out there, I think you can earn your spot or earn your place just by putting in that hard work.”

The Blue Devil players have bought into his system and believe that their work ethic is second to none.

“We’ve established a culture of being tough, don’t back down, giving it all you got,” tight end Parker Turnage said. “I feel like we’re out here working a lot harder than any other team in the state for sure.”

“We had some of the big guys leave, but I feel like this season is gonna be a good season,” quarterback Zae Bradford said. “The guys that are coming up now, they’re putting the work in.”

“What we’ve been preaching the most part is being consistent to earn that. You can’t just show up a day or two and think you’re gonna get results. You’ve gotta be here every day, on time, do your reps, work on your technique and fundamentals,” Faust said.

Water Valley will kick off their season when they face Independence on August 29.