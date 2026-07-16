HSFT Stop 24: Amory

Amory football is looking to bounce back after a difficult 2025 season that saw the Panthers finish 3-8 and end the year on a four-game losing streak. While the youth on the roster showed at times, what was once a challenge could become one of Amory’s biggest strengths heading into the 2026 season.

“Playing a lot of young kids last year, that happens at times,” head coach Brooks Dampeer said. “So there’s some playing experience that came back. So we’re looking forward to those guys capitalizing on that. But it still takes daily work and improving our task each day. We play good competition. I think Pontotoc may be the top team on our schedule next year. You need to be battle tested, and that’s what’s coming. We’re thankful to have days like today to use that to get better.”

The Panthers will lean on their veteran leaders to set the tone throughout summer workouts and carry that leadership into the season.

“Your opponents don’t care how old you are. You got to play the game,” Dampeer said. “But we’re looking forward to our seniors and junior classes both taking ownership throughout the summer. They’ve been with us for a long time. We’re an athletic group. We’ve gotten a little more athletic up front, which has helped us, and we’re looking to get a little heavier up front defensively. Hopefully all those things will help us in a positive way come this fall.”

Center Jace Hannah said the upperclassmen have embraced their leadership roles.

“The motivation they give us, I think they’ve just been good motivators, keeping the team lifted up,” Hannah said.

Quarterback JB Boykin believes last season was an outlier for the Panthers.

“We know last year was kind of a fluke,” Boykin said. “We know we’re better than that. So we’ve got to practice every day and just know we’re better than that.”

Amory’s focus extends beyond player development on the football field. Dampeer wants his players to leave the program with lessons that will benefit them long after football ends.

“We can control things, and that’s our attitude, the way you carry yourself, being on time, being coachable and handling adversity,” Dampeer said. “Football is like life, but it happens every six seconds where you’re trying to put the other team in adversity, and they’re doing that same thing. You’ve got to handle that and play the next play. I’m looking forward to the kids being good teammates and doing all the things it takes, character-wise, to win the game.”

Running back Tristan Pack said consistency will be key for the Panthers this season.

“Just making sure the guys get out here every day and prepare makes everybody ready,” Pack said.

Amory will open the 2026 season against Pontotoc on Aug. 28.