HSFT Stop #38: South Pontotoc

It’s a new era at South Pontotoc.

After a 1-9 season and another coaching change, the Cougars are hoping some familiarity can help turn things around. Former offensive coordinator Jonathan Beard has been promoted to head coach, giving the program some much-needed stability.

“I think it provides some consistency,” Beard said. “I think these kids have had three head coaches in three years, and it’s kind of hard for a kid. It gives you a sense of consistency and knowing me and most of these guys on staff already, it kind of gives you, I guess, a sense of confidence understanding the guys that are here with you.”

That consistency has started to change the culture. Beard says the biggest improvement hasn’t been physical — it’s been mental. A team that finished winless in district play last year is starting to believe in itself again.

“I think they have changed mentally in a good way,” Beard said. “I think they are showing more confidence now than they had when we first got here. And they continue to grow in their confidence and believing in themselves and each other. That’s what we preach every day, is believe in yourself and believe what you can do and believe in each other more than that. They have bought into that.”

The players have embraced that message. They know they may not have the size or the hype of some of their opponents, but they believe their work ethic can make the difference.

“We’re just using it as a chip on our shoulder, you know, taking it as the underdog like we are,” South Pontotoc tight end Brayden Patterson said. “We’re never going to be the biggest, fastest team, but we can always be the hardest workers.”

That mindset is reinforced every day inside the weight room, where a sign reminds the Cougars that “Champions Are Made Here.” For South Pontotoc, that’s more than just a motto.

“Champions are made in the weight room and in the locker room and in the classroom… everywhere,” Patterson said. “Just doing everything to a certain standard.”

And with a new season comes new leadership on the field. Quarterback Jaxon Highlander knows his job isn’t just making plays — it’s making sure his team never stops believing.

“I just got to get them to rally around me and pick each other up,” Highlander said. “And don’t let anybody hang their head about anything like that. Be the leader that they need.”

South Pontotoc will get its first chance to show that newfound confidence when the Cougars open the 2026 season against Bruce on Aug. 28.