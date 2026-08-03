HSFT Stop #39: Saltillo

After a difficult 2025 season that saw Saltillo battle through a rash of injuries, lose its final four games, and finish with a 3-8 record, the Tigers are entering 2026 with a fresh perspective under first-year head coach Case Ingram. While winning games remains the goal, Ingram says his primary focus is building a program centered on relationships and developing young men beyond football.

“I believe it starts with relationships,” Ingram said. “The guys have got to know you’re going to be hard on them as players and have high expectations, but also that I’m just a husband, a father and a coach. We want to be transformational coaches, not just transactional coaches. We’re not coaching them just to win on Friday night. We want to invest in them so when they become great husbands, fathers and leaders in the community, we can celebrate those victories too.”

That philosophy has already made an impact throughout the program. Players say the difference has been noticeable since the start of summer workouts, from the way practices are structured to the emphasis placed on taking care of the team off the field. Senior defensive lineman Brock Buchanan said the team’s offseason training has been completely revamped.

“Everything’s different,” Buchanan said. “The conditioning is different. It’s better focused toward the linemen. In previous summers, it felt like all we did was distance running. Now we’re doing sprints focused on explosiveness and firing off the ball. It’s been great.”

Receiver Ejay Rogers echoed those sentiments, pointing to the coaching staff’s investment in the players beyond football.

“It’s definitely different from last year, but different in a good way,” Rogers said. “We’ve been working out differently, and they’re even feeding us breakfast in the mornings. Coach definitely cares about us. We respect him, and he makes sure we respect each other. Everything’s going to work out.”

The changes extend beyond culture. Offensively, Ingram wants to install a fast-paced, exciting system designed to maximize the Tigers’ athleticism.

“I think one thing offensively is we want it to be fun,” Ingram said. “The guys need to be bought into it and excited. If a receiver knows he’s not getting the ball on a play, he can’t just loaf. We want to get the ball to our athletes in space and let them make plays. Offense should be exciting, and that’s what we’re trying to bring to this football program.”

After injuries derailed much of last season, Saltillo is hopeful a healthier roster can help the Tigers take a significant step forward in 2026.Quarterback Logan Heisel believes the team has its sights set on returning to postseason football.

“It’s been a couple of tough seasons,” Heisel said. “Last year we dealt with a lot of injuries, but this season we’re just trying to get to the playoffs and maybe win a playoff game. That would be a successful first season for Coach Ingram, and that’s what we’re working toward.”

Changing the culture of a football program takes time, but after a summer built on new expectations, renewed energy and a new leader, Saltillo believes the foundation is being laid for long-term success. The Tigers will begin the 2026 season when they host Pontotoc on Aug. 21, looking to turn the page on last year’s struggles and begin a new chapter under Ingram.