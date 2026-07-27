HSFT Stop #33: North Pontotoc

North Pontotoc is coming off another strong season, finishing 8-2 before a first-round playoff exit to Houston. Now, the Vikings are turning the page with a new leader.

Longtime defensive coordinator Matt Lindsey has taken over as head coach, and while the title has changed, the expectation hasn’t.

“The kids have really bought in,” Lindsey said. “Haven’t come in and really tried to do much different. Coach Crotwell has been doing a great job the last several years, so not a lot to change. Just trying to pick up where he left off and just try to keep the winning attitude with these kids. It’s the first time I’ve seen so many young kids, so just trying to stay energetic with them, trying to stay young with them and keep them really energized and excited about the future. That’s what I’ve been doing so much during the spring, and so far they’ve been buying in and really enjoying it.”

Lindsey’s defensive background has already made an impact. His players say the energy, physicality and attention to detail have elevated the competition every day.

“Being a defensive coordinator, he’s very aggressive,” left guard Logan Tharp said. “He has that aggressive mindset. Always bring it and never stop, and I really like that. That allows us to keep going. When the other team gets tired, and they break down, we don’t break down. We build up and we keep going.”

“Mainly their effort because defense, you’ve got to be consistent in every single snap,” right tackle Dezmond Nelson said. “Same for offense, but it brings more intensity because the offensive line is more calm. Defense, it’s wild, crazy. It just brings the intensity.”

The Vikings aren’t looking to reinvent who they are. They’re looking to take the next step.

Despite years of regular-season success, North Pontotoc is still searching for the first playoff win in program history.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but we’ve never won a playoff game,” Lindsey said. “North has never won a playoff game before. So their motivation is, why can’t they be the first one to win?

“So I’ve seen a difference in the weight room. Any time we’re on the field running, conditioning or trying to get some reps in, I’ve just seen them. They beat us out there, and that hasn’t been what I’ve seen in the past. So it kind of motivates me.

“We’ve got a young coaching staff, a new offensive coordinator. I’ve been coaching for a long time, but it’s my first year as a head coach and I’m learning. The offensive coordinator is learning.”

That mindset has created a different feel around the program. The players say the coaching staff has invested in them, and now it’s their turn to return the favor.

“Honestly, he loves this,” Nelson said. “You can tell. We got a brand new weight room. He’s installing new plays. He’s giving us more freedom. We got to pay him back by trying our hardest, dominating and winning ballgames.”

“We got to do better than we did last year,” receiver Aden Harden said. “We’re willing to learn and get better by being in the weight room more and listening to each other and our coaches.”

North Pontotoc will have its first chance to start a new chapter under Lindsey when the Vikings open the 2026 season against Booneville on Aug. 28.