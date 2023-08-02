HSFT Stop #38: Noxubee County

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Noxubee County is preparing for the 2023 season with the same mentality as always.

“That’s our goal here, every year is state championship or bust,” head coach Teddy Young said.

The Tigers played in instant classic in the state title last year, losing to Raleigh 55-52. When times get tough in the offseason, the memory of that loss keeps the team motivated.

“My home boy Dejay told me when we’re in the weight room and work and coach is like find a different gear,” junior quarterback Kamario Taylor said. “He says every time we do planks he closes his eyes and sees Raleigh holding that state title and ever since then I see it too. It just teaches me to grind and go harder.”

There is pressure on Noxubee County to perform year in and year out. The players know that, and take pride in building on the success that teams have had in the past.

“The identity of Noxubee County football is definitely tradition,” senior wide receiver Dejay Welch said. “Nobody wants to be the team to lose, nobody wants to be that team that wants to have a bad season. Everybody wants to go to state and make plays because it’s all about tradition.”

Noxubee County doesn’t shy away from tough non district games. The Tigers play three teams that made it to the state title a year ago, including Starkville and Louisville which won the championship. But Noxubee isn’t intimidated by anyone.

“It’s going to test us,” Taylor said. “If we go compete against West Point, Starkville, Louisville, Itawamba, all those teams. I feel like we can go undefeated but if we go compete against them there is no reason we shouldn’t win state.”

No matter the results playing against the toughest competition sets the Tigers up for success down the road.

“It’s going to prepare us for district and playoffs,” Young said. “We’ll play some of the best talent in the state in non district and some of the best coaching staffs so it will prepare us for the state championship run.”

Noxubee County kicks off its season August 25th at Starkville.