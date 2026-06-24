HSFT Stop #5: French Camp Academy

For most programs, an 0-11 season would be enough to shake confidence, but at French Camp Academy, head coach Nathan Wright saw something different.

In his 23rd year on the sidelines, Wright has experienced plenty of success and plenty of challenges, and despite not winning a game last season, he never lost appreciation for the group he coached.

“Even though last year we didn’t win one game, it was a joy to coach the guys that I coached. Meaning, they all came to practice, they got here on time, they did all the little stuff you need a team to do,” Wright said. “So you felt so bad for them because they really worked hard, put the effort in, put the energy, and they were faithful, and they were a great, fun group to coach. So that’s the stuff that’s exciting about being here.”

That attitude has become the foundation for the offseason, as the Panthers have spent the summer focused on improving their competitiveness, energy and intensity with the hope of making sure last year’s results don’t repeat themselves.

“Well, you can learn that don’t want to feel that way again. Like I said, they were faithful in so many ways. I think just improving the energy level and the competition level in practice and elevating that more. They see the need for that as well as we do—elevating and making everything more of a competition and bringing higher energy levels. They’ve been doing that so far,” Wright said.

The players have embraced that challenge. Senior running back Ryder Henderson knows the road back won’t be easy, but he believes the work being put in now can help change the narrative.

“It’s going to be tough considering our record last year, but just working hard and being out here and just trying to win a couple of games next season,” Henderson said.

After experiencing a winless season, he says this team is playing with a different level of motivation, and for senior tackle Branson Grantham, the difference between last year and this year comes down to one thing.

“The drive, the wanting it. Last year we didn’t win a game. This year we’re going to turn it around. We’re going to win some games this year,” Grantham said.

That newfound drive has shown up both on and off the field, with players pushing each other through workouts, practices and summer preparation.

“We’re putting in the work. We’re definitely putting in the work, the mental work, and the physical work,” Grantham said. “We’re going to go out there this year, we’re going to give it our best, and we’re going to give it our all. I don’t believe we gave it our best last year, but we are going to give it our 100%, absolute best this year.”

No one at French Camp is making bold predictions, but after a year filled with lessons, the Panthers believe their story in 2026 can look a lot different when they kick things off on September 4th against Eupora.