HSFT Stop #50: Pickens County

REFORM, AL. (WCBI)- Pickens County has made a state championship appearance five out of the last seven years but the Tornadoes are still searching for a victory in the state title. They know it is not enough to get there, winning is the only thing on their mind.

“Finish, we always say we are going to make it to the state championship,” senior wide receiver Santonio Jones said. “We’ve been changing our words saying we are going to win the state championship.”

The Tornadoes lost to Leroy 42-20 in the championship last season. That result is inspiring the team to work even harder this year.

“I think it’s always rougher when you go to that mountain top and you don’t get the prize,” head coach Michael Williams said. “Guys came back with the right attitude and the right motivation, not to make them feel down but to realize that we have to do more we have to better.”

The team is embracing the grind.

“How we lost, that’s fueling us to go harder everyday in practice,” senior athlete Korbit Sommerville said. “Especially with us practicing longer, running more, lifting weights more, it’s just a mindset lifting us up.”

Williams wants the identity of his team to be toughness, the Tornadoes ran into trouble last year when their opponent was more physical.

“All the bigger games we lost was because of toughness,” Williams said. “We usually don’t like to be the ones who feel like we are getting beat on, we like to do the beating and in that state championship game we feel like we got beat on.”

The seniors took it upon themselves to put in work outside of scheduled practice because they all have the common goal of bringing the state championship back to Pickens County.

“All the seniors we’re like brothers,” senior defensive back Kemaurion Plott said. “We talk everyday, we get extra field work when no one is watching. We make sure we are all on one accord.”

Pickens County opens the season with a rivalry game that is going to be a measuring stick for the team.

“We’re ready to get back in this season to start it off against Aliceville to see where we stand and take that game and try to go through the rest of the season,” Williams said.

The Tornadoes kick of the season hosting the Yellowjackets August 25th.