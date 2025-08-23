HSFT Stop #54: Columbus

COLUMBUS, MS (WCBI)- Year two under head coach Barrin Simpson at Columbus High School is all about one word: focus. After going 3-7 last season, the Falcons aren’t looking for shortcuts; they’re building a culture grounded in consistency, commitment, and discipline.

“Our word for the whole fall camp has been focus,” Simpson said. “Focus on consistency, not willing to settle. So, trying to get the guys to lock in to being focused and getting the best and most out of their talent.”

That mindset is starting to take hold, and it started with the tone that Simpson sets every day.

“The goal is a state championship. That’s how we look at it. Win a district championship and then a state championship. That’s my mentality. Attitude reflects leadership, and that’s how I think. So that’s the reason why we play the game.”

Falcons’ starting quarterback Dykren Henderson is carrying that mentality into the huddle, trying to lead by example.

“I’m planning on leading the offense by executing,” Henderson said. “Leading them in executing, leading them in focus, trying to eliminate distractions, eliminate the playing in the locker room, trying to come out here and get to it every day.”

Henderson says it’s about changing their habits. From warmups to walkthroughs, every rep is a chance to get better, and there’s no time for distractions.

“The guys come in every day and work harder. We try to stop them from missing practices, stop them from playing at practice that much, and take the game more seriously.”

Veteran lineman Tyshaun Hayden knows that falling behind even one day can set you back; That’s a risk the Falcons aren’t willing to take.

“I’m really trying to be here every single day I can,” Hayden said. “Even when I can’t physically practice, I will be here. The second you miss something, everybody else is going to be working out, and now, you’re a day behind, and you’ve got to work extra just to make up.”

With more discipline, more structure, and a full year in Simpson’s system, the Falcons are hoping year two brings different results. Columbus will kick off its season on August 29 against Houston.