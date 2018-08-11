HSFT18: Stop #55 – Oxford Chargers

- Advertisement -

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Every team wants and hopes to make the playoffs.

With less than one week until the high school football season opener, Oxford has its eyes set on one thing.

“Well right now opening up with warren central, who’s going to be a heck of a football team, that’s really our focus right now,” head coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “I mean it’s cliche but as talented as they are, as well coached as they are, great program, we know we’ve got our hands full week one. So that’s 100 percent our focus right now.”

Leadership has played a large role in the chargers preparation for the upcoming season.

Coach Cutcliffe says it’s something that directly translates on the field.

“When you build that foundation I think that when tough times hit that’s when your team’s able to bond together and push through it,” Cutcliffe said.

“Like we started leadership council this year,” senior DE Lemarcus Faulkner said. “So it’s like seven/eight of us. We all have different things that we have to focus on. Like we have practice and we have to bring the energy to keep the guys up and lead them in the right direction.”

“Just to be a good leader and trying to lead by example so others can come and lead with me,” junior TE Jeremiah Pegues said.

Oxford only has eight returning starters. With a small senior class the younger chargers will depend a lot on direction from the older guys.

“You know there’s a lot of guys who haven’t done it before. Some younger guys in new spots so it’s exciting to watch those guys cause you see them improve every single day.”

“I’m more telling them, like, keep the energy up and keep working hard,” Faulkner said. “‘Cause most sophomores, most of them, they’ll get mad about playing time. I have to tell them I was in that position too at the same time like them. So you just have to be patient and keep working. your chance will come.”

More importantly Oxford is just excited to get back on the field.

“I think our guys have had a great first week of practice last week,” Cutcliffe said. I mean we’re just looking forward to get them really started and cranked up in the next two weeks.”

“I just think we’re gonna shock the world,” Faulkner said. “We’re just missing one key thing and that’s the state championship and that’s what we’re going for this year.”

Oxford opens its season up against Warren Central on August 17th.