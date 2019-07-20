HSFT19 Stop #27 — Gordo Green Wave

GORDO, Ala. (WCBI) — One word to describe the Gordo Green Wave. Experienced. Coming off a 10 win year, Gordo enters the 2019 season returning the team’s core.

“We got a lot of older guys,” said head coach Ryan Lolley. “A veteran team that’s done a great job of leading us. They know what it’s like because they’ve been here awhile so they do a good job with the young guys.”

“We got a lot of veterans that’s back,” said senior running and defensive back Troy Jarner. “A lot of guys that know what to do so it gives our team a confidence booster.”

“We try to be an extension of the coaching staff as much as possible,” said senior inside linebacker Josh Darling. “We just try to lead by example and we just tell them to follow our ropes because we were underclassmen once and that’s how we better ourselves by following the others.”

The Green Wave bring back 10 starters on defense led by a tough group of linebackers.

“We should be pretty tough defensively. We feel like we have a good group of linebackers, in the backend and our d-line. All of them. We feel contributed a lot last year. They’ll do a good job,” said Lolley.

“What we expect is we’ll be fast to the ball. We’re going to be vicious. We’re just going to give it all we got,” said Darling.

Offense isn’t lacking either for Gordo. Nine starters return on that side of the ball including sophomore quarterback Tyler Bailey.

“He’s our quarterback. He shows great leadership. He keeps us calm in tough moments. He just keeps everything going. He’s just an upcoming sophomore and already plays like a senior,” said Darling.

“He’s progressed really well. He’s grown really fast to be at a young age. He’s really smart and we’re just glad to have him,” said Jarner.

Leadership keeps the Green Wave grounded as they enter the new season.

“We play hard teams week in and week out but we know we’re in competition with ourselves. Long as we beat ourselves that week we’ll be alright,” said Darling.