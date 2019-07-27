HSFT19 Stop #34 – Hebron Christian Eagles

PHEBA, Miss. (WCBI) —The Hebron Christian Eagles enter the 2019 season trying to take the next step. After a couple tough seasons, the Eagles are older now and have trained all off season in hopes of postseason play.

“We’ve been in kind of a lull here lately the last two or three years,” said head coach David Foster. “Our goal this year is to win enough games to make it to the playoffs, and once we get in the playoffs we’ll see what happens then.”

“I want to make the playoffs,” said junior lineman Jackson Langley. “That’s basically everybody else’s goal here. We want to make the playoffs and win a game. Go week by week.”

“Win a couple games,” said junior running back Doug Loden. “Work hard. Work together and it will all come out in the end.”

“We plan on playing in November,” said junior tight end and defensive end Jon Garrett Lowe. “That’s our goal. Get to the playoffs.”

Although that hasn’t been the case the last couple seasons, Head Coach David Foster feels confident that this group can compete.

“I think we’re at that point where we’ll give some people some problems. We’re not gonna be the strongest team out there, but if you work hard and do your gameplan, you can beat a lot of teams better than you are. You got to execute what you do,” said Foster.

The core of Hebron Christian is the junior class who pushes the team day in and day out.

“Back in the day I pushed to them that you don’t have to be the oldest to be a leader. What you got to do to be the leader is try to do the right thing. That’s why people don’t want to be leaders. This junior bunch I got have taken it to heart. They are my leaders,” said Foster.

The bond these guys have built over the years is what drives them.

“We’re like a family. We grow together. We support each other. We hold each other accountable. We hold each other up. If somebody falls down, we pick them back up. If they do something wrong, we tell them. We just tell them how we feel,” said Langley.

“Everybody has everybody’s back. We play hard. We give it all we got. We don’t play just to win the game. We play for each other,” said Loden.

“I think our bond. Our brotherhood keeps us together. I been to war with these guys since I was 13. It gets pretty tight. Everybody in here is my brother,” said Lowe.