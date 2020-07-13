HSFT20 Stop #22 — South Lamar Stallions

MILLPORT, Al. (WCBI) — Year after year and season after season, the South Lamar Stallions continue to find success.

In 2018, South Lamar went undefeated in the regular season.

In 2019, the Stallions only lost one game in the regular season against Pickens County by just three-points, 18-15.

For the 2020 season, South Lamar still looks for that same success.

“It just goes to show how hard our kids work and have bought into our system,” head coach Clay Gilliam said. “They’ve done a really good job since I’ve been here and I couldn’t be anymore proud of them.

“We keep the same process, we put in work every day and continue to get better,” junior RB/LB Marion Hodge said.

The Stallions lose a good chunk of the team’s 2019 offense. Stallion’s cornerback and wide receiver Malachi Oglen, along with running back’s Chase Sides and Herachio Washington won’t be returning.

However, South Lamar isn’t very concerned about filling those holes.

“We’ve got a really good core group of juniors and seniors coming up that’s worked their tails off all spring up until COVID and now. They’ve come back in stronger than before they left and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Gilliam said.

“Dominate. Gotta dominate all year. That’s my plan,” junior LB/WR Eli Dement said.

Something coach Gilliam says something that’s impressed him from watching his team this offseason: leadership.

“Younger guys stepping up, taking a big role, leadership role for one another and holding each other accountable,” Gilliam said.

That’s neccessary if the Stallions look to continue the trend of finding themselves in the playoffs year after year.

“They’re all here for one common goal. Us and our coaches, that’s one thing that we harp on all year. We want to get to Tuscaloosa, we want to get to Auburn and have a chance to hold up that trophy,” Gilliam said.

“Grind, that’s it,” junior QB/WR/CB EJ Wilson said is going to be the key this season. “beat them, out work them.”

The Stallions open the season against Vernon on August 21st.