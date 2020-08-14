HSFT20 – Stop #53 Louisville Wildcats

“This senior class has been working so hard,” head coach Tyrone Shorter. “We had 98% of our kids participate in summer workouts. This senior class really wants to keep that tradition going to win a state championship in this new decade.”

“We got to keep the tradition going and build the program back up,” senior defensive end Ty Cooper. “Just be like the other programs. It’s bigger than us. We got to keep the winning tradition going like everyone knows. Get that respect back like Louisville had.”

Despite an off-season that’s been filled with uncertainty, head coach Tyrone Shorter is extremely confident in his team’s chances of making that goal a reality.

“We feel good going into this season with this group of kids,” Shorter explained. “We’ve been here. This is our second year here. I have the program exactly the way I want it. The guys are responding to us the way we want them to respond so we feel really good about where we at right now.”

“Everyone knows the plays,” Cooper said. “Running hard. Everyone is stronger and faster than last year so we’re going to look pretty good.”

“We’re just going to work,” junior quarterback Jace Hudspeth said. “Workout here. We’ve been working since June 1st. We’re going to work to not feel that again.”

Reason for the Wildcats confidence is the talent they have on offense. Despite losing last season’s starting backfield and top two wide receivers, the team expects the offense to shine.

“We got some guys that’s going to be more explosive in the backfield,” Shorter said. “We have four running backs that I feel really good about. We have a couple quarterbacks that we feel good about. They gone be young and inexperienced. Not going through the spring hurt us a little bit in that area, but we are pleased right now with out quarterback position.”

“The defense is stacked,” Hudspeth said. “They’re gonna give us a lot of chances to put the ball in the playmakers hands, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

As the offense builds its chemistry, Louisville has one of the top defenses in the state to rely on. The heart and soul of that group, the defensive line, led by the highly touted Ty Cooper.

“Our defense is going to have to carry us,” Shorter acknowledged. “I feel like we have one of the best defenses in the state. We definitely have the best defense in 4A so we feel real good about where we are.”

“We take full pride about it,” Cooper said. “We just work hard until we get recognized as the number one defense in the state”

The Wildcats kickoff the season with a home opener against Columbus September 4th.