HSFT21 Stop #24 — South Lamar Stallions

MILLPORT, Al. (WCBI) — Losing is a word that is typically not in the vocabulary of the South Lamar Stallions.

“We ain’t like losing,” senior RB/CB EJ Wilson said. “It was hard we ain’t used to losing.”

The 2020 season proved tough for the Stallions. South Lamar finished last season with a 1-9 overall record. It was the fewest amount of wins the Stallions have seen since a winless season back in 2012.

While challenging, the 2020 season isn’t something South Lamar is willing to forget just yet.

“We talk about it,” South Lamar head coach Clay Gilliam said. “I constantly remind them the season we had last year was unacceptable on their part and my part. It’s a constant remind every day — we’re not going back to that right there,” Gilliam said.

“It was a bad season,” senor RT/DE Jesse Holliman said. “We went 1-9 and motivated us to win more and not want another losing season like we had last year.”

The Stallions are now turning frustration into fuel. South Lamar has been putting in the offseason work that’s necessary to ensure that history won’t repeat itself.

“Our guys have really worked hard. They didn’t want to have another year like they did last year. We’ve been very successful here for a long time,” Gilliam said.

“We want to get stronger, play smarter and work together,” Wilson said.

“I feel like we’ve done a good job. Everybody is coming in and putting in work just replacing them and finding people to fit in the right spots,” Holliman said.

The Stallions have had to grow up during the offseason. South Lamar returns eight seniors — and the expectations for them are nothing short of high.

“They’ve come a long way this year. Jesse Holliman, Tucker Crim, EJ Wilson, Marion Hodge, they’ve done a real good job this year leading this group.”

South Lamar will look to start the season off strong as the season begins on August 20th.