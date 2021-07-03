HSFT21 Stop #5 — Smithville Seminoles

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After a season of trials and tribulations, Smithville football is ready to get after it.

As high school athletics try to return to normalcy following the coronavirus pandemic, the Seminoles aren’t taking anything for granted.

“Last year there was a long period there where the kids weren’t able to be in the weight room,” head coach Chad Collums said. “I’m sure everybody else had the same issue but on our side we had some key injuries and I feel like that was probably because we weren’t able to be in the weight room.”

Thankfully, the ‘Noles are back in the weight room this year and working to get stronger in preparation for the upcoming season.

Smithville looks to improve from 2020’s season where the Seminoles finished with a 2-7 overall record. A irregular season by Smithville standards.

“Last year, I feel like we were undersized and inexperienced. We were able to play a lot of kids last year in games where they normally wouldn’t get playing time,” Collums said.

Following the recent reclassifications, Smithville moves back to Class 1A-Region 1. Collums says its a familiarity his team is looking forward too.

“We actually moved back to our old region with some old competition that were kind of known to play around here. I feel like it’s still going to be challenging,” Collums said.

While Smithville’s defense will stay the same, the Seminoles plan to switch up the team’s offense this year. After losing five seniors, the ‘Noles senior class has grown to 17, making the experience a benefit for this year’s squad.

“The seniors have been very vocal in the weight room and in the dressing room and have been a big help to us coaches. It’s made a big difference,” Collums said.

Smithville kicks-off the season against Belmont on August 27th.