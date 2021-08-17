HSFT21 Stop #51: Starkville Yellowjackets

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI)- The Yellow Jackets finished first in the 6A District 2 standings in 2019. In 2020, they finished 5th. Head coach Chris Jones is entering his 5th year at the helm and is confident he’ll be able to get his guys back on track.

“Our schedule is no cakewalk,” Jones said. “Each week we need to compete. It all starts at practice. We need to compete and compete with each other. Every rep matters and if you’re trying to get where we want to, which is the state championship, we need to compete”.

“Offseason has been pretty good. We’ve been in the weight room and we’ve been working and competing. There are a lot of people against us and we are used to that. We have something to prove this year,” senior offensive lineman Alvin Rogers said.

Starkville will have a new QB this season after losing Luke Altmyer. He took his talents to Ole Miss. Replacing a guy like that isn’t easy. The QB job is up for grabs and it’s between Trey Petty and Quez Harris.

“It’s not easy replacing Luke but we’ve got two guys who will take his place. They will get in there, work and do what they need to do,” senior offensive lineman Karsten Upchurch said.

“We’re gonna miss him. He was really good and will be good at Ole Miss,” Jones said. “Right now we have two guys who can get the job done and I am prepared for both of those guys to make plays. Whoever gets the nod will be prepared”.

2020’s result has created bulletin board material for Jackets’ players and coaches.

“Last year set us back. This year we have a chip on our shoulder. We will prove to everyone that we are the team. We will wake a lot of people up,” senior defensive end Javalon Gandy said.

“They look at stuff they’re hearing like we lost everybody or things will be down in people’s eyes but we have a chip either way. Whether people are watching or not we need to compete either way regardless of what people are thinking,” Jones said.

Starkville’s season gets started August 27th against Columbus.