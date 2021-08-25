HSFT21 Stop #59: Belmont Cardinals

BELMONT, Miss. (WCBI)- Belmont went 1-7 last season. Head coach Jason Coker knows what his guys have to do to get back on track.

“Just staying healthy. We need to stay healthy and avoid injuries,” Coker said. “Stay more consistent. It’s a closer group. Work ethic is way better and they are kind of like a family.”

The Cardinals return nine seniors and their linebackers will be the security blanket.

“Everybody came back from our linebacker group but one so we’re gonna rely heavily on them,” Coker said.

“Working hard. Everyone has put the time in and we’re more together as a team. We have a better connection,” senior linebacker Myles Cox said.

“We’re dogs,” senior linebacker River Ford said. “We’ve been out here putting in the work since sophomore year and we aren’t afraid to hit anybody.”

Gavin Lynch started the Cardinals’ last game in 2020 and has earned the starting quarterback job. Coker is impressed with his versatility.

“He knows the offense, how to run it and he can play RB for us as well but he’s our QB right now,” Coker said. “He can run the offense and is very familiar with it and has more game experience.”

“It’s pretty nerve-wracking but our offense has plenty of talent so we will do good things this year,” Lynch said.

Belmont’s season gets started Friday, August 27th, at Smithville.