Noxubee County Loses Season Opener to COVID-19

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) — The Noxubee County football team will forfeit the Tiger’s season opener.

The Noxubee County School District announced that due to a “number of COVID-19 cases” on the Noxubee County football team, the Tiger’s first game of the season against Philadelphia has been canceled.

Noxubee County’s week two match-up against Amanda Elzy will be reevaluated at a later time.