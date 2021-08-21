#HSFT21 Stop #54 — Lafayette Commodores

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) –– 2020 was a season of adversity for the Lafayette Commodores.

COVID-19 hit the ‘Dores especially hard towards the end of the season. As a result, Lafayette had to forfeit a first-round playoff game, ultimately ending the team’s season.

“That was a tough day for all of us,” Lafayette head football coach Michael Fair said.

However, the worst loss for Lafayette had nothing to do with the ‘Does overall record.

Before the season began, longtime Lafayette assistant coach Nacoma James unexpectedly passed away while self-quarantining for COVID-like symptoms.

“Coach James was special for this program. Just a remarkable man and a great role model for these guys. Last year was tough on many fronts, but none together than that,” coach Fair said.

Just like last year, Coach James remains in the back of each of the Commodore’s minds as the team competes week-in and week-out.

Lafayette isn’t looking to repeat a quick unexpected exit in the playoffs. With a team full of senior leadership returning, the ‘Dores are ready to battle through the team’s demanding schedule.

“Right now, our challenge is just to get to the game with the quarantines and the COVID outbreaks. We’re trying to do everything we can to ensure we can start the season like we want to,” coach Fair said.

Junior quarterback Will Dabney is set to get the start for the Commodores. While Dabney doesn’t bring a ton of experience to the role, he’s ready for the opportunity.

“I kind of just want to put the team on my shoulders and do my best to help the team out with this situation,” Dabney said.

“The thing I love about him is he’s so even keel. He’s not too up or too down. I think that at the quarterback position is important. He’s played in some games. None as big as what’s coming up in the next couple of weeks, but he’s ready for the opportunity, and we’re excited to see what he brings to the table,” coach Fair said.

At the forefront of the ‘Dores experience is the team’s defense. Lafayette has set high expectations for their guys on that side of the ball.

“The defensive front is kind of going to be our bell-cow on our team. We’re going to lean on those guys. DJ Burgess and Mario Wilburn are going to have to have big years for us. They’ve had a great offseason. I think they’re ready,” Coach Fair said.

“We all just work hard every day and we should be ready for anything,” senior DE DJ Burgess said.

Lafayette gets the season started against Tupelo at home on August 27th.