Hunting incident leaves 17-year-old dead

Investigators with MDWFP and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department are conducting an investigation, though the shooting appears accidental.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Friday, December 29, 2023, Carroll County Deputies, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Officers, and

Medstat responded to a call of a fatal hunting accident on County Road 163 in the Blackhawk area of Carroll County.

Hayden Drake Bonta,17, of Ocean Springs was declared dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” said Sheriff Clint Walker. “The death of a teenager is never easy; I

ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

