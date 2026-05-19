Police arrest a man on domestic violence charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest in a domestic violence case.

On May 8, officers responded to McCullough Blvd. in reference to a previous domestic assault.

The victim told law enforcement that they were allegedly assaulted by the person they were in a relationship with.

Martin Jefferson was identified as the suspect and is to be charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence.

Jefferson is being held without bond.

This case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

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