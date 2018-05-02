Husband charged with murder of his wife in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Chickasaw County is released from the hospital and charged with murder.

Sheriff James Meyers says Fred Stevens is charged with murder in the death of his wife, Childa Stevens.

- Advertisement -

Stevens is behind bars Wednesday, with no bond, after a murder-attempted suicide took place about two weeks ago.

He is accused of killing his wife at their home off of Highway 41 north of Okolona.

Stevens was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, after he was found with several self-inflicted knife wounds.

He underwent surgery and was released from the hospital and booked earlier Wednesday.