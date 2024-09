ICC football shuts out Pearl River 10-0

Fulton, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba Community College football shutout Pearl River Community college 10-0.

The Indians improve to 2-0 on the season after back to back stellar defensive performances.

In the third quarter Ty Davis found Tyran Mosely for a 17-yard touchdown and that would end the scoring for the rest of the night.

ICC is back in action next Thursday at home against East Central Central Community College at 7 p.m.