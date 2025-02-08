SUPER BOWL SPECIAL: Recaping Jason Brownlee’s Journey from West Point to Super Bowl LIX

The Former West Point Native will represent the Golden Triangle in the biggest game in sports

WEST POINT, MS- It’s not everyday that someone you know gets to play a sport professionally.

To make it from the high school field to the professional stadiums, athletes have well under a 1% chance. But for West Point’s Jason Brownlee, that chance is all he needed.

From East Mississippi Community College to playing with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Brownlee has continued to defy the odds.

“We knew he was going to have a great career,” Former West Point Football Head Coach Chris Chambless said. “Nobody can predict if you’re gonna set records in college or go pro because it’s so hard to do that. But if somebody was gonna do it, he had a great opportunity to do it. He’s done really well for himself just because of his mindset. His passion for the game and his work ethic and the things it takes to be successful, he’s certainly got it.”

Signed to the Chiefs practice squad on Jan. 15, Brownlee has now had two soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterbacks throwing him the ball. That’s quite a way to start off your professional football career.

While Brownlee has bounced from new York to Kansas City, the former Green Wave star has not let the fame and fortune forget the humble beginnings to his career in West Point. According to his former wide receiver coach and close friend Jerry Fremin, when Brownlee returns to the Golden Triangle, everybody seems to come out a winner.

“He always wanted to give the smaller kids his gloves when he was here,” Fremin said. “He pulls up to work out, pops the trunk and he’s got cleats and gloves and all kind of stuff. They run over to him and he’s just passing stuff out to them from the back of his car.”