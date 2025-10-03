ICC partners with MUW to for a new program to earn a degree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Partnerships go a long way.

Last week, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women signed a Memorandum of Understanding to help students further their education.

The agreement applies to specific career education programs at ICC.

“It’s a ‘3 + 1’ agreement. And what it allows ICC students to do is not only earn their Associate of Applied Science Degree at ICC, but they can, in turn, stay and earn their Associate of Arts during the third year at ICC before transferring to us and earning their Bachelor of Science in their 4th year,” said Dr. Scott Tollison, MUW’s Provost and Executive Vice President.

Students can also choose to stay an extra year at MUW to pursue an MBA.

Scott Emison is the Director and Instructor of ICC’s Construction Management Program.

“For a lot of my students who are coming out with an associate’s degree in construction management, it’s going to give them a pathway to consider a business degree or maybe even an MBA eventually,” said Emison.

The Construction Management program is only in its fourth year of existence.

Emison said he’s excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for his students—and he’s grateful for the collaboration.

“I think it’s kind of unheard of and it’s remarkable pathway to offer our students the ability to transfer up to 90 credits hours, which is typically a ‘2 + 2,’ where they would only be able to transfer up to 60 or 62 credit hours,” said Emison.

ICC and MUW have been partners for the past decade, but this new agreement expands the transfer options for students.

Other eligible programs include Computer Programming and Hospitality Management.

“The earlier a student decides to go down ‘3 + 1’ pathway, the more effectively they can be advised and the more quickly MUW advisors can begin working with them while they are at the community college”

Emison believes the program will increase enrollment at both institutions.

The 3 + 1 program is already in effect.

