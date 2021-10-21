ICC’s Watts named NJCAA special teams player of the week

Fulton, Miss. (ICC Athletics) – One day after being recognized by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC), Itawamba Community College freshman Eric Watts (Opelika, Ala.) was named Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Wednesday.

Watts’ performance in the Indians’ 37-7 win over Holmes Community College last Thursday in Fulton earned him both weekly honors and is the first Indian to be recognized by the NJCAA this season.

He accounted for two Indian touchdowns as he scooped up and returned two blocked punts to the end zone. His first was a 32-yard return in the first quarter and his second, a one-yard return in the third quarter.

He also had one reception for 12 yards and 1 rush for 4 yards.

The Indians will travel to Senatobia Thursday night for a North Division game against No. 9 Northwest Mississippi Community College at 7 p.m. The game will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red and Tupelo SuperTalk 101.9 FM with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m.