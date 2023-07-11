ICC’s Will Verdung drafted by Atlanta Braves in 13th round

ICC:

FULTON, Miss. – Itawamba Community College’s Will Verdung of Corinth was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 13th round, 399 overall pick, in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday afternoon.

In his sophomore season, Verdung led the Indians in seven offensive categories with a .389 batting average, .484 on-base percentage, .706 slugging percentage, 70 hits, 65 RBI, 32 walks and 15 home runs, which put him in a four-way tie for single-season home runs since 2006 with Tyreque Reed (2017), Dustin Lunn (2009) and Josh Graham (2006).

He also scored 58 runs, which was the second-highest on the team, hit 10 doubles and one triple and stole five bases.